About Us

  Founded in 1968 by mother and daughter Olga and Dorothea Dessin, Dessin Animal Shelter is a private, nonprofit organization that assists in the placement of many animals each year into loving homes. Shelter employees are committed to offering comfort while in their care and ensuring that, before adoption, each pet is tested for disease,spayed or neutered and receives vaccinations.  Dessin is able to do so through proceeds from the Cat’s Pajamas, generosity of donors, grant assistance and funds from community awareness and fundraising events.

Dessin Animal Shelter provides many important services to the surrounding area including:

  • shelter for lost, abandoned or displaced animals
  • community education
  • adoption services
  • spay and neuter program
  • cruelty prevention
  • humane education

Get Involved

 

Are you passionate about what we're doing? Let us know! We are always looking for volunteers to help us make our vision a reality. We'll help you find a way to volunteer that best suits you. We're excited to have you join the team!

Please contact the shelter for more information.

570-253-4037

Thank You

 Whether you help through monetary donations, attending our events, or volunteering your time, thank you. We couldn't keep our doors open without the help of supporters like you.  

2019 Dog Licenses

Reminder!! It's That Time of the Year

You can get an application under dog licenses using the more tab above, then clicking on the dog license tab. Get a lifetime license my making an appointment at the shelter to microchip your dog. Pleas call 570-253-4037 to make an appointment. Cost is $35.00 and includes the micro-chipping registration.

Adoptable Pets

Please use this link to see our adoptable pets. Adoption forms are available under the adoption tab. 

Petfinder Link

Up Coming Events

Board of Directors

Dessin Animal Shelter is run by a board of directors. The people listed below have volunteered their time and resources to make the shelter what it is today. Our goal is to keep the animals happy, healthy and get them adopted into happy homes for many years to come.

Current board members include, Krista Strehle-DeCamp - Co-Chair, Lisa Weber - Co-Chair, Bryan Utegg - Treasurer, Nancy Vrable - Secretary, Chaz Augello - Director, Pam Wilson - Director, Renee Jourdanais - Director, Branden Rosencranse - Director, Rich Hayes - Director, Emily Bold - Director, Marie Sinisgalli - Director

Contact Us / Email Us

Dessin Animal Shelter

Hours

Mon

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Tue

Closed

Wed

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Thu

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Fri

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Sat

12:00 pm – 4:00 am

Sun

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

138 Miller Dr. Honesdale, PA 18431