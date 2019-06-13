Founded in 1968 by mother and daughter Olga and Dorothea Dessin, Dessin Animal Shelter is a private, nonprofit organization that assists in the placement of many animals each year into loving homes. Shelter employees are committed to offering comfort while in their care and ensuring that, before adoption, each pet is tested for disease,spayed or neutered and receives vaccinations. Dessin is able to do so through proceeds from the Cat’s Pajamas, generosity of donors, grant assistance and funds from community awareness and fundraising events.

Dessin Animal Shelter provides many important services to the surrounding area including: