Founded in 1968 by mother and daughter Olga and Dorothea Dessin, Dessin Animal Shelter is a private, nonprofit organization that assists in the placement of many animals each year into loving homes. Shelter employees are committed to offering comfort while in their care and ensuring that, before adoption, each pet is tested for disease,spayed or neutered and receives vaccinations. Dessin is able to do so through proceeds from the Cat’s Pajamas, generosity of donors, grant assistance and funds from community awareness and fundraising events.
Dessin Animal Shelter provides many important services to the surrounding area including:
Are you passionate about what we're doing? Let us know! We are always looking for volunteers to help us make our vision a reality. We'll help you find a way to volunteer that best suits you. We're excited to have you join the team!
Please contact the shelter for more information.
570-253-4037
You can get an application under dog licenses using the more tab above, then clicking on the dog license tab. Get a lifetime license my making an appointment at the shelter to microchip your dog. Pleas call 570-253-4037 to make an appointment. Cost is $35.00 and includes the micro-chipping registration.
Please use this link to see our adoptable pets. Adoption forms are available under the adoption tab.
Dessin Animal Shelter is run by a board of directors. The people listed below have volunteered their time and resources to make the shelter what it is today. Our goal is to keep the animals happy, healthy and get them adopted into happy homes for many years to come.
Current board members include, Krista Strehle-DeCamp - Co-Chair, Lisa Weber - Co-Chair, Bryan Utegg - Treasurer, Nancy Vrable - Secretary, Chaz Augello - Director, Pam Wilson - Director, Renee Jourdanais - Director, Branden Rosencranse - Director, Rich Hayes - Director, Emily Bold - Director, Marie Sinisgalli - Director
Mon
12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Tue
Closed
Wed
12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Thu
12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Fri
12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Sat
12:00 pm – 4:00 am
Sun
12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Please stop by and see all the animals waiting to find a home, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
138 Miller Dr. Honesdale, PA 18431
